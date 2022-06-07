Woman with 115 prior convictions gets three months for stealing alcohol

A woman with 115 previous convictions who stole almost €350 worth of alcohol from a supermarket has been sentenced to three months in prison at Swords District Court.

Louise Woodlock (47) pleaded guilty to theft at Dunnes Stores in Swords on May 8, of 2021.

The court heard gardaí received a call from security at the shop who had detained two female shoplifters.

Security staff at the store had observed the pair take a number of bottles of alcohol from the shelves, place them into two shopping bags and then pass all points of payment without paying for the goods.

They were apprehended by security staff and the items were recovered.

Woodlock has 115 previous convictions, 84 of which are for theft, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told the court.

The defendant is currently serving a sentence and is due for release in October this year.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the other person involved in this incident was the defendant’s best friend who has sadly passed away.

The death of her friend has had a “significant impact” on the accused.

She said Woodlock is someone who has struggled with drugs and alcohol all her adult life.

Since entering custody she has reduced her methadone and is hoping to get a place in a treatment centre as she “desperately wants” to deal with her addiction.

Judge John O’Leary convicted Woodlock and imposed a three month sentence.