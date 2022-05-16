Woman who stole a pair of runners from Penneys escapes with a fine

A 32-year-old woman who stole two pairs of runners from Penneys has been fined €100 at Swords District Court.

Tracey Sutton pleaded guilty to theft at the clothing store in the Pavillions Shopping Centre on May 7th, 2022.

The court heard Sutton entered Penneys with an empty Dunnes bag and proceeded to take two pairs of runners and a variety of cosmetics from the shelves and put them into the bag. The defendant then put the new runners on her feet and transferred her own shoes to the bag before attempting to leave the store. She was apprehended and detained by security staff before exiting the shop.

Sutton, with an address at Belclear Crescent, Ballymun, has 23 previous convictions dating back to 2014, all traffic related.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said the accused is someone who ran into certain problems after getting involved in drug use through a friend.

She said Sutton, who is a mother of four, is now attending counselling and is on a maintenance methadone treatment programme.

She is “very ashamed” of her behaviour on the day and puts it down to “absolute stupidity” on her part and wanted to assure the court that she would never do anything like this again, the barrister added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Sutton and imposed a €100 fine.