Woman who drove without insurance ‘had to get away’ from abusive relationship

A woman caught driving without insurance was in an abusive relationship at the time and drove the car because she had concerns for her children’s safety and needed to get away, a court has heard.

The woman from Rush pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, driving licence or NCT on March 27, 2018.

The court heard the defendant has 36 previous convictions, 29 of which are for road traffic offences.

Appealing to the court for leniency, defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this incident happened more than four years ago when the defendant had two young children and was in an abusive relationship.

She said at the time she was concerned for her safety and for the safety of her children and driving was the only way to get away. The solicitor said O’Hare is no longer in this relationship and has not come to any garda antention since.

The accused had a very tough upbringing and was brought up in a house where alcohol was a factor.

She asked the court to bear in mind the incident happened a long time ago and said the defendant is a “totally different person” to the one she was a few years ago.

Ms D’Arcy said both the defendant’s parents and children rely on her and asked the court to do “anything but” incarcerate her.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would seek a Probation and Welfare Report and adjourned the case to November 17 but warned the defendant she must comply with the Probation Services or she would be facing custody.