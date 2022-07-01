Woman who called garda a ‘fat p*g’ has no memory of the incident

A 56-year-old woman who called a garda a “fat p*g” and a “c**t” before resisting arrest has no recollection of what happened, a court has heard.

Geraldine Mooney pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and resisting arrest on September 28, 2021 at New Road, Donabate.

She also admitted being intoxicated in a public place and possession of €200 worth of cannabis.

Garda Alison McKenna told the court that on the night in question she received a report about a woman in an intoxicated state in Donabate.

When she attended the scene, she found Mooney, of South Circular Road, Dublin 8, in an extremely intoxicated state.

The defendant was extremely abusive, shouting “fat p*g” and “you c**t”. While Garda McKenna was attempting to handcuff the accused, she resisted arrested and shouted “f**k off you b**t**ds”. The accused then tried to push gardaí and flee from custody. Mooney was conveyed to a local garda station where she was searched and found in possession of €200 of cannabis. Defence barrister Deirdre Flannery said alcoholism has been the common thread running through the defendant’s life. Ms Flannery said the accused “doesn’t even remember the offence”.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case to September 5 for a Probation and Welfare Report.