Woman stopped by gardaí in Balbriggan had no NCT, Road Tax or Driving Licence

A 49-year-old woman had no driving licence, tax or NCT when she was stopped at a garda checkpoint, a court has heard.

Kofoworola Shotoyo was stopped at a Covid checkpoint at Drogheda Street, Balbriggan shortly before 6pm on January 18 last year. Gardaí made a lawful demand for the documents to be produced within 10 days but the defendant failed to do so and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

Shotoyo, with an address at Barnwall Court, Balbriggan, has no previous convictions.

Solicitor for the defence Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant works as a carer but had been out of work for six months at the time she was stopped because she had been sick.

She said Shotoyo very much regretted the incident.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined the accused €100 for driving without a driving licence, a further €100 for non-display of a valid tax disc and €75 for failing to display a valid NCT disc.

He struck out failure to produce NCT and failure to produce a driving licence.