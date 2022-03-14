Woman stole a water bottle from passenger on a bus and refused to give it back

A 43-year-old woman who stole another passenger’s water bottle while travelling on a bus and refused to give it back has been fined €150.

Silifato Ajao, Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan was convicted in her absence after she failed to appear at Swords District Court.

Garda Fergal McElvaney said he received a report about the theft at 7am on the morning of September 13, 2021.

He was told that a female travelling on a Bus Eireann bus had taken a water bottle worth €9 and wouldn’t give it back.

Garda McElvaney said the female passenger was arrested and the bottle was found following a search in one of her several bags.

The injured party in the case said he was about to disembark from the bus when a fellow passenger shouted at him not to get off because “a lady had taken something out of my bag”.

The driver of the bus then called gardaí. When he asked the woman what she had taken she “blanked” him, he said and when gardaí arrived on the scene she told them she had dropped it on the ground

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Ajao and fined her €150 with one month to pay.