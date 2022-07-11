Woman punched Garda in the face as officers tried to arrest her

A 46-year-old woman punched a garda in the face and obstructed members of the force as they tried to arrest her after she called them to attend a “domestic dispute which got out of control”, a court has heard.

Remi Adeleye called gardaí to deal with a domestic dispute between herself and her daughter but became extremely abusive to members when they attended the scene, Swords District Court was told.

The defendant, of Brega, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, denied obstructing gardaí and damaging a Louis Vuitton handbag on January 9th this year at her home address.

Garda Niamh Reynolds told the court a call was received from the accused about an incident between herself and her daughter.

She said gardaí spoke to all parties involved and tried to resolve the incident.

However, the defendant became aggressive to gardaí and her daughter as her daughter was leaving the property and attempted to strike her before following her outside and grabbing her handbag from her arm, ripping the strap in the process.

Adeleye then threw the contents of the handbag into the bin outside before throwing the bin at gardaí and shouting at them in an aggressive manner, Garda Reynolds told the court.

The garda said she then cautioned the accused and attempted to arrest her but as she did so the defendant continually lashed out before punching Garda Cian Tierney int he face with a closed fist.

When Garda Tierney then attempted to put Adeleye in the patrol car she forcefully resisted before sitting on the ground “kicking and screaming” at gardaí.

In his evidence to the court, Garda Tierney said when gardaí arrived at the scene Adeleye was acting in a “highly aggressive” manner to her daughter, who informed them her mother had taken her mobile phone without permission.

He said the daughter went upstairs to pack her bag and leave at which point the defendant “attempted to strike her daughter by punching across gardaí”.

He said Adeleye was “screaming and shouting” and being verbally abusive to her daughter and gardaí outside the house.

The garda said the accused lashed out continually while being arrested before turning around and striking him in the face.

The court also heard evidence from two other members of the force who attended as back up at what they described as a “highly volatile situation” with the accused acting in an “extremely aggressive manner”.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this was an “unusual case” in that her client called gardaí and then ended up being arrested herself.

She said this had been a domestic dispute that got out of control when it shouldn’t have done. Adeleye and her daughter are on good terms now, she said, the defendant had asked her to apologise for her behaviour on the night.

She is not working and is in receipt of disability allowance, the solicitor added.

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted Adeleye at Swords District Court and imposed a €300 fine on the defendant with six months for obstruction, while striking out the other charge against her.