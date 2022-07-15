Woman jailed for acting aggressively towards her sister

A woman who was extremely intoxicated and acted in an aggressive manner when she went to her sister’s property despite a safety order barring her from the house has been jailed for five months.

Swords District Court heard both she and her sister have issues with alcohol and their relationship is “highly toxic”.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to the family home in Swords on two occasions and acted in an aggressive manner towards her sister.

Her solicitor said the house in question had been left to the defendant and her two siblings when their parents died and on one of the occasions the accused was invited over by her sister as it was their mother’s birthday.

The pair both have issues with alcohol and do not get on when they are drinking, the solicitor added.

The defendant has eighteen previous convictions including a number for similar offences.

The court heard Garda Jordan Metcalfe received a call about an incident at a property in Swords on June 29th this year.

When the garda arrived he heard shouting inside.

The accused opened the door and began shouting at gardaí and the injured party told them the defendant had shouted at her aggressively, making her fearful.

Garda Niamh Owens told the court she received a call on July 9th from a woman who said her sister was highly intoxicated and was becoming aggressive towards her.

She said the unfortunately the relationship between the two siblings was highly toxic and this was exacerbated when alcohol was involved.

The accused was arrested for being in breach of a safety order granted earlier this year.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the house where the incidents occurred was the family home which the defendant and her two siblings had inherited on the death of their parents.

She said both the injured party and the accused have alcohol problems and unfortunately the sisters do not get on when they are drinking.

Ms D’Arcy said July 9th had been their mother’s birthday and the defendant’s sister had asked her to come over because she did not want to be alone.

She said the incidents involved shouting but there was never any physical violence.

Judge Conall Gibbons said it seemed the “die was cast” in a sense in this case as there was already a number of convictions and sentences.

He said the fact there was no violence in the breach was significant but nevertheless “being shouted and screamed at” could be a very fearful experience.

Judge Gibbons imposed a sentence of three months for the offence on June 29th and a further five months for the July 9th offence to run concurrently.