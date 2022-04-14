Woman found intoxicated in her car is ‘seeking help’ court hears

A 55-year-old woman who was found in an intoxicated state while she was sitting in her car with the engine running recognises she has a problem with alcohol and has sought help, a court has heard.

Ann Delaney pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant at Whitestown, Naul Road, Balbriggan.

Gardaí were called out to the scene shortly after midnight on January 16th last where they found a car stationed in the centre of the R122.

They spoke to the driver who identified herself as the defendant and told them she was lost.

Gardaí noticed a strong smell of alcohol and Delaney appeared to be intoxicated.

The defendant, with an address at Charleville, Dunleer, County Louth, was arrested and a subsequent breath specimen gave a reading of 91mg/100ml of breath.

Delaney has no previous convictions, Balbriggan District Court heard.

Solicitor for the defence Siobhan Neilis said the defendant has a full-time job working in quality control.

On the night in question, she was travelling to meet a friend.

Delaney very much regrets the incident and hasn’t been driving since as her car was impounded and she can’t afford to get it back, the solicitor said.

Ms Neilis said the accused “acknowledges she has a drink problem” and has sought counselling to deal with the issue and is also on medication.

What happened on the night in question made her realise she had a problem and while it doesn’t take away from the seriousness of the incident, Delaney has been very diligent in addressing her issues, the solicitor added.

Noting that the reading was very high, Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Delaney at the district court, a total of €400 and disqualified her from driving for three years.