Woman accused of having ‘stolen generator’ used to operate a chip van in Balbriggan

A 52-year-old woman accused of having a stolen generator was operating a chip van at a market in Balbriggan at the time, a court has heard.

Gabriella Toroczcoi is charged with possession of stolen property at Balbriggan Sunday Market on May 15, this year.

The defendant is accused of having a 700w Senci power generator in her possession.

Defence solicitor Siobhan Neilis asked Judge Conal Gibbons to grant legal aid in the case, however Garda Cian O’Connor said he objected to this as she is a business owner who was running a chip van which was very busy on the day in question.

Ms Neilis said the defendant, with an address at Blackthorn Hill Close, Rathcoole, County Dublin, had only just started the food business with friends at the time and that had “unravelled”, adding the facts of this would be outlined at a later date.

She said the chip van did not make any money and they are no longer working in that area.

The solicitor said Toroczcoi has started working eight hours a week for another chip van and is in receipt of social welfare.

Judge Conal Gibbons said he would reserve legal aid for the garda to investigate and adjourned the case to a date in July.