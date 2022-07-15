Woman (52) charged with robbery sent forward for trial

A 52-year-old woman charged in connection with a robbery at a Malahide shop has been sent forward for trial.

Siobhan Ryan is charged with impeding the apprehension of a person in possession of an offensive weapon at Daybreak, Waterside, Malahide on January 22nd this year.

The defendant, of Charlemont, Griffith Avenue, was served with the book of evidence when she appeared before Swords District Court.

The State Solicitor said the DPP consents to trial on indictment with the defendant being sent forward on count one in the book of evidence to the present sitting of the CCJ.

Judge Conall Gibbons administered the formal alibi warning and made a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews.

The judge assigned legal aid to solicitor Tracy Horan and one junior counsel.

He fixed bail at €100 and sent Ryan forward to the present sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on July 29th.