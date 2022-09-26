With Budget looming O’Reilly asks Tánaiste for timeframe for Living Wage

Sinn Féin Fingal TD, Deputy Louise O'Reilly has asked the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment when workers can expect the progression towards a living wage to begin.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy O’Reilly asked for the estimated timeframe for its delivery; if the Tánaiste would outline the benchmarking which will be used to calculate a living wage; and if he would make a statement on the matter.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “We can all agree we are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. This is going to have more of an impact on those workers on low pay than on those who are not. They do not have a cushion or savings. They are the people most desperately in need of that protection.

“The progression towards the living wage is a commitment given in the programme for Government. I acknowledge the advances that have been made by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, specifically in regard to the straw-man proposal and the public consultation.”

Deputy O’Reilly said however that the 80 cent increase in the minimum wage was recommended “by some, but not all”, of the members of the Low Pay Commission.

She said events have “overtaken” the announcement the Tánaiste made in June, and that people are in “serious crisis at the moment.”

What they needed, she said, was a “step change” quickly towards a living wage.

Responding to Deputy O’Reilly, Deputy Leo Varadkar said the recommendation was made by a majority vote of the Low Pay Commission.

He said: “What we will see next year is a not insignificant increase. It brings us closer to the 60% median, not as close as the Deputy or I would like, but it does bring us closer to the 60% median so we are on the right trajectory.”

Deputy Varadkar said that more measures would be seen in the forthcoming budget, particularly in relation to energy bills and welfare increases, as well as “other actions.”

However, Deputy O'Reilly said: “It will not pay the rent in my constituency and I doubt it will in the Tánaiste's constituency either.

“If the Tánaiste sticks with the timetable as outlined, the commitment given in his programme for Government will not be realised.

"How can people take seriously commitments given in the programme for Government if those that affect low-income workers and the people who most need it are going to be pushed beyond the end of the lifetime of the Government?”

Deputy Varadkar said other considerations had to be taken into account, such as the cost on small businesses.

He did not wish to increase the minimum wage to the point “where businesses cannot survive” and are forced to lay off staff or cut hours, he said, adding he did not think this will happen with an 80 cent increase.

Deputy Varadkar said he believed there will be a further increase in employment next year, “but it is something we have to bear in mind.”

That is why, he said, the recommendation is for a four-year introduction period.