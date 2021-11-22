Winter Concert Series set to kick off this week at the Irish Institute of Music and Song in Balbriggan

An exciting programme of musical events is slated for the first ever Winter Concert Series at the Irish Institute of Music and Song in Balbriggan.

Since the Summer the IIMS has been buzzing with performances by Dónal Lunny, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, music-theatre tenor Morgan Crowley, opera singers Orla Boylan and Raphaela Mangan, as well as barbershop and string quartets.

The Summer Series has now come to a close and the IIMS is delighted to announce it’s Winter Series supported by Fingal Arts.

Starting on November 26, with the fantastic Folk-music legend Alyth McCormack who will be joined by Niamh O’Brien on harp and Noel Eccles on percussion.

Alyth who is celebrated for her work with the Chieftains over the past 14 years and her voice has been described as “spine-tingling” by New York’s Timeout.

On the same weekend, Hibertango take the stage with a concert of Latin-American with musicians from Ireland and Argentina.

The following week’s concert by grammy-nominated singer AVA is already sold out and is followed by one of the most entertaining acts to play at the IIMS this year - “Stolen Chicken” a jazz ensemble made up of singer Simon Morgan, Saxophonist Richie Buckley (Van Morrison’s chosen sax player) and jazz guitarist Drazen Derek.

The next week the IIMS will welcome comedians Deirdre O’Kane and Danny O’Brien and will host an intimate concert with violinist Vladimir Jablokov before he takes to the stage at the 3Arena to thousands of fans.

As we approach Christmas one of Ireland’s most exciting Baritones Rory Musgrave will be performing a mixture of well-known opera favorites, songs from the music-theatre world as well as some Christmas music. On December 18, folk music legend Andy Irvine will perform solo and will be followed by Dervish the following week.

The full list of events at the institute this winter can be found at www.irishinstituteofmusic.com and can be booked at 089 614 7211.