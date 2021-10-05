Wins all round for intermediate clubs

REIGNING Intermediate champions Naomh Mearnog confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition on Saturday, with a late Shane Kavanagh point earning them a 1-14 to 2-11 draw away to St Brigids. Although without a number of key players, Mearnog were always in contention thanks to goals from Mark Phelan and Liam Mullen, the latter their top scorer on 1-7. Also in Group two, Fingallians finished in second place following a 2-21 to 0-12 win away to St Marks, with Dublin Under-20 captain Darragh Power (2-8) registering goals in each half for Ryan O’Dwyer’s men in a game where Fingallians were solid at the back throughout. Over the course of the hour, Fingallians were strong throughout the defence, while Sean Hickey and Darragh Power led well up front. The game also marked the return of Barry Rodgers who, dogged with injury for most of the year, came on as a sub in the second half. In Group three St Maur’s recorded a 1-19 to 0-17 win at home to St Judes, with Eoghan Conroy’s goal coming late in a game where Glenn Weldon pitched in with four points. MacCullin Skelly, having been introduced into midfield, did well alongside Rob Halpin, while Paul Jones and Craig Harford put in a lot of hard work up front and both got on the scoresheet. Adam Kennedy and Luke Hosford were the standout players for the winners in defence. In group two of the Junior A Hurling Championship, Skerries Harps played out a 3-15 to 2-18 draw at home to St Peregrines - a result which sends both through to the last eight. The goals came from Matt Dooley and Andy Smith, while David Graham grabbed four frees. In Group three of the Junior B Championship, St Finian’s Swords went down on a 0-21 to 1-10 scoreline at home to Commercials. Playing with the aid of a strong breeze at their backs, Commercials had moved ten points clear at the break before Finians found the back of the net off an own goal after James Burke’s shot had dropped short. However Commercials regrouped to win well and the scoreline might have been greater had it not been for some point-blank saves from Kevin Hammond. In group one of the Junior C competition, Jack Murphy registered four points in the final quarter as Wild Geese recorded a morale-boosting 1-17 to 2-9 win away to Trinity Gaels in a game where David Monks, Jason Shanahan and Lorcan McMahon also played key roles. In group one of the Junior D Championship, Round Towers Lusk went down on a 0-13 to 0-10 scoreline to St Brigids in a game where the absence of key forward Luke Codd was keenly felt. In a game that was close throughout, it was pretty much score for score, with Chris Neville registering six points for the home side. St Patrick’s Donabate, meanwhile, finished top of group three with a 5-14 to 2-5 success away to Whitehall Colmcille, with 3-6 of their tally recorded against the wind. Leading the scoring for Pat’s was Kieran Keary with 4-5, with Calvin Benson getting the other goal, while Niall O’Connor, Darragh Foley, Evan Connolly and Donal Riordan got two points apiece.