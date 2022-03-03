Win puts play-off in reach for Malahide

Grand Hotel Malahide's Tariq Guebaili looks for a pass to sidestep Tolka Rovers' Faapito during the National League game at Malahide Community College. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

GRAND HOTEL MALAHIDE 99

MCGOWANS TOLKA ROV 75

Grand Hotel Malahide won their crucial penultimate league game against Tolka Rovers on Saturday to set up a winner-takes-all meeting with Dublin Lions this weekend.

Malahide came into this match knowing they needed to win their last two games to qualify for the top four in the Northern Conference of the First Division in what is their debut season in the league.

Revenge was in the minds of the Malahide players given the fact that Rovers had beaten them by just two points in a thriller just before Christmas.

Malahide looked up for the challenge right from the start, with top scorer Trevor Recio continuing his excellent recent form as he scored a couple of quick baskets early on to put Malahide in the driving seat.

The experienced Michael Bonaparte kept Tolka in touch with a couple of free throws late in the first quarter as he narrowed the early deficit to four points. However, Malahide had the final say of the opening quarter as Recio scored a magnificent three-pointer to put Malahide 30-23 ahead after Q1.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the first, with Malahide racing clear early in the quarter thanks to scores from Recio and Kevin Foley before Tolka gradually clawed their way back into the game thanks to the excellence of Bonaparte and his teammate Cormac Meehan.

Once again, though, Malahide finished the quarter strongly, with Recio scoring two baskets in quick succession before the half-time buzzer to make it 59-47 at the break.

With so much at stake for Malahide they were never going to drop their intensity levels in the third quarter and they got off to a fine start to the second half, with Foley scoring a brilliant three after great approach play from Recio.

It was beginning to look comfortable for the home side when they went 15 clear, but to the visitors’ credit they refused to lie down and managed to set up a tense final quarter thanks to a storming finish to the third where they reduced Malahide’s lead to nine points.

There was a bit of pressure on Malahide now going into the fourth in a game they knew they couldn’t lose, but they responded brilliantly to that pressure as they dominated the final quarter, with Recio scoring his 39th point in a man-of-the-match display.

In defense Malahide were nearly flawless in that final quarter, conceding just six points while scoring 21 as they eased to a 24-point victory.

The victory moved Malahide up to third spot, but they must win their final game this weekend against fourth-placed Dublin Lions to ensure they finish inside the top four.

Top SCORERS: Grand Hotel Malahide – T. Recio 39, K. Foley 15, S. Daly 10, T. Gueballi 10; McGowan’s Tolka Rovers – M. Bonaparte 16, C. Meehan 14, E. Faapito 13.