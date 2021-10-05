Weather behaves at Ballaugh as season ends in great style

Craig Maye keeps a stern eye on Kevin Baker during their great races at Milverton, where Maye took the overall win from Baker. Photo Adam McMahon

THE Milverton club finished their season with a barley stubble event at Ballaugh near Lusk, and while it wasn’t the best entry of the year, there were some cracking races throughout all the classes.

Kai Tormey-Kirwan scored his first wins in the Auto class, taking all three wins from Jamie Clarke and Blake Teeling-Barry, while it was on-form rider Martin Kalnins who took the first two races in the 65 class from Marek Janicki and Edward Bergins.

In the final race he gave the opposition a 10-second start, leaving the gates after them, but as hard as he tried he just couldn’t catch Janicki who took the win. Overall it was Kalnins from Janicki, with Bergins third and Brodie Clinton fourth.

Once more the Clubman’s class provided great racing, and in race one it was John Bradley from Graham Kernan and Declan Walsh, but in race two the results were reversed, with Kernan taking the flag by the slimmest of margins.

In the final race the two riders were locked together, and despite the hard riding of Bradley, it was Kernan who took the win, and the overall by just two points from Bradley, with Mark Freil third and Declan Walsh fourth.

The Youth 125 was again a cracking trio of races, with Ruari Scully heading home Adam Clooney and Conor Clinton.

In race two it was Clinton who led from Clooney and Scully, but on the final lap Clinton crashed out, leaving Clooney in to take the win from Scully, with Clinton remounting to take third.

Scully and Clinton once more locked horns in the final race, with Scully taking the win from Clinton and Clooney. Overall it was Scully from Clooney, Clinton and Gareth Bradley taking fourth.

Shane Monaghan took all three wins in the Youth 250 class from Ciaran Lally and Dylan Brophy.

Robins Depers took all three wins in the 85 Small Wheel class from Martins Pelaks, with Robert Bergins taking third and Molly Butterly taking 4th.

In the 85 Big Wheel class it was Jamie Hurley who took the twins in races one and two, from Alex Whearty and Jack Scully.

In race three it looked like Hurley would make it a hat-trick, but as he came across the line at the end of lap two he was visibly slowing, and on the next lap he had dropped down to 7th, and he pointed to the rear wheel, which turned out to be a puncture.

Whearty took the win and the overall win, with Jack Scully nipping in to take second overall from Hurley, with Hayden Clinton fourth.

The Over-40s provided three great races, with Wayne Kirwan taking the overall win from Niall Monaghan, with David Byrne third and Ian Whearty fourth.

Paddy Dunne scored a hard-won treble in the Evo class, but it was Jack Whearty who chased him all the way to finish second overall, with Richard Fanning getting the better of a scrap with his brother Francis. Matt Halpin took the Twinshock class.

Owen Everard had to battle hard for his overall win in the Grade “C” MX2 class, and while he took the wins in the first two races from the hard-riding Conor Clinton, it was Clinton who finally got the win in race three from Everard. Overall it was Everard from Clinton, with Shane Monaghan third and James Allen fourth.

Top road and short circuit rider Kevin Baker made the long journey from west Clare to compete, but he encountered the grit of Skerries rider Craig May, who was upgraded from the Clubman’s class prior to the event, and the pair locked horns for the three races, with Maye getting the better of the visitor in all three races. Overall it was Maye from Baker, with Patrick Bradley third and Michael Derham fourth.

Keith Hughes beat his brother Richard in all three races in the Grade “B”MX 2 races, while Ciaran Coyle was in smashing form, winning the three Grade “B” MX1 races from Declan Madden and Francis Fanning.

The Grade “A” was another classic, with Jack Whearty getting the better of Paddy Dunne, and it was Richard Fanning who got the local bragging rights when beating Shane Mulligan for third in race one.

Mulligan has been living in Australia and New Zealand for a number of years, and is only back home and racing again, and he rode hard to finish second behind Paddy Dunne in race two after a great battle with Jack Whearty.

In the final race it was Whearty who inflicted defeat on Dunne, with Mulligan getting the better of a battle with Wayne Kirwan. Overall it was Whearty from Dunne, with Mulligan third and Kirwan fourth.

It was a cracking finale to the season, and the event was finished by three, just as the heavens opened.