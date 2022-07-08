WBD farm machinery officially opens at Blakes Cross

Declan Weston, Alan Butterly and Alan Dunne with Leonie Duriez at the opening of WBD Farm Machinery, Blakes Cross.

Get your tractors started and your wellies on, because last week saw the official opening of WBD farm machinery at Blakes Cross, Lusk.

WBD farm machinery was set up in 1984 by local men Gerry Weston, Michael Butterly and Tommy Dunne, with their three sons now running the company which continues to grow from strength to strength.

With an impressive range of Massey Ferguson and Maschio Gaspardo machines, the company is unrivalled for farm machinery in Fingal.

Alan Dunne, Director with WBD farm machinery, explains what happened on the grand opening at Blakes Cross, on Friday July 1.

"It’s our official opening – we built a new premises back in the middle of 2020 and we never actually got to do our official opening so we’re doing it tomorrow evening.

“(Minister of State) Jack Chambers is going to do it for us. So we’re going to do the opening then we’re going to have lots of customers coming from the evening, from five o’clock onwards.”

Alan says: “We’re having the official opening tomorrow – we’re 38 years in the business selling farming machinery, but we moved into a new premises and haven’t officially opened it yet.

“What we have organised for the opening is we have a marquee out the front, and food and drinks for all our customers. All the agricultural magazines are coming as well, so they’ll be there, the Farmer’s Journal and titles like that.”

WBD farm machinery is a farm machinery importer, explains Alan, so that the company imports machinery from all over Europe.

As well as importing Massey Ferguson machines, one of the biggest brands in the world of agriculture – they also import Maschio Gaspardo, a large Italian manufacturer.

Speaking of how business is at the moment, Alan says: “Not too bad, it’s very expensive to do anything at the moment with the price of fuel and everything for farming, fertiliser and fuel are the biggest commodities used on a farm and they’re both two-and-a-half times what they were a few months ago. So it’s not simple for them now.”

WBD farm machinery at Blakes Cross will be running special promotions starting from tomorrow, so make sure you get in their quick to view some of the finest farm machinery on offer.