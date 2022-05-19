‘Water’ victory for this greenest of Balbriggan schools

Pictured is Mary Igbinigun, Eniola Best Olumeyan, Michelle Wolsza, Yinka Adedokun from Balbriggan Community College in Fingal was named the Secondary Water School of the Year. Photography: Conor Healy / Picture it Photography

The achievements of Ireland’s young water champions were celebrated recently, when Balbriggan Community College was named “Secondary Water School of the Year” at the annual Green-Schools Water Awards hosted by An Taisce Green-School and Irish Water.

Over the past school year, over 123,000 students in 551 schools all over Ireland have participated in the Green-Schools water theme which is sponsored by Irish Water.

The water theme looks at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this precious resource in our schools and at home.

Both Balbgriggan Community College and the winners of the Primary category, St Brigid’s National School in Meath Hill, Navan, Co Meath showed exceptional commitment to the water theme and to raising awareness of the value of water in their school and the wider community.

Balbriggan Community College really embraced water conservation, installing a water butt and greywater re-use tanks on the school grounds, amongst other water-saving measures.

The school took part in RTE’s Ecolution podcast as well as doing “Walks for Water” and beach clean-ups.

The two schools were chosen from a list of eight regional winners, who were recognised for their exceptional commitment to safeguarding our important water resources.

Speaking at the awards, Geoffrey Bourke of Irish Water congratulated all the winners for their efforts to highlight the value of water. “We have seen how the younger generation has taken the lead in the battle against climate change.

"In the same spirit, the students and schools who have taken part in the Green-Schools Water Theme this year have shown exceptional leadership in inspiring their communities to value our precious water resources.

"We all have a role to play in safeguarding our water and they are leading by example through outstanding water conservation, communication and education initiatives. Congratulations to all the winners and everyone who has taken part in this excellent programme.”

Green-Schools Manager Cathy Baxter said: “Once again this year we have seen some inspirational ideas from the participating students. They have shown great leadership, not just in their schools but also in their wider communities.

"Our Schools of the Year winners have shown a real willingness to reach out beyond the schools themselves to engage with a wider audience, including using social media to spread the word about water conservation.

“Well done to all the schools who took part in the programme this year for their outstanding efforts.”

Among the awards given out at the event were the regional and national Water Schools of the Year and the Green-Schools poster and video competition winners.

The country’s top Water Ambassadors were also honoured at the special ceremony which took place in Dublin.

This is the ninth year of the Green-Schools partnership with Irish Water, and in that time over 1,600 schools have taken part, attending interactive water workshops or Walk for Water events, hosting talks from Irish Water staff or visiting their local water and wastewater treatment plants.

Congratulations goes to Balbriggan Community College on winning the prestigious “Secondary Water School of the Year” award.