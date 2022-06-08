Ward Valley Heritage Group encourages everyone to explore the ‘undiscovered gem’ of Swords

A dedicated team of Swords volunteers are on a mission to promote an understanding and appreciation of a local park they say is unrivalled in Fingal.

Set up two years ago, Ward Valley Heritage Group is made up of “a small but very active membership” who strive to promote the natural beauty of Ward Valley Heritage Park.

While one section of the group focusses on regular clean ups of the park itself, the other researches the history and heritage in an effort to bring greater appreciation to the people of Swords.

Mike Power, historian with Ward Valley Heritage Group, explains the significance of the park: “Heritage wise and historically it’s very important for Swords and for Fingal. We see it on a level with Newbridge and Donabate and other such places. During the pandemic I think it got more use and I think a lot of people discovered this very unknown corner of Swords.

“Our main thing is to get more information about it, about accessibility and the pleasure and joy of being up there, and something about its history and heritage as well.

“We felt that it would be good at a community level to have involvement with everybody that’s working there. Some of the features up there date to 1720, and some of the water features they’re almost world heritage.”

He adds: "There’s a long canal that was built in 1720 and it’s a few hundred yards long. It’s about 20 or 30 yards wide, and it would be a massive feature in the landscape there. We’re interested in bringing it to everybody in Swords and Fingal to show them the pleasures of being up there.”

Ward Valley Heritage group is happy to announce its initial video-linked guided tour, the first of three such YouTube videos. (A link for this tour is posted publically at the Brackenstown Roundabout entrance to the park.)

On why the park is so special, Mike says: “Oh it’s unique, it’s unique in being completely environmentally undisturbed. It’s a great refuge for wildlife, flora and fauna, there’s a lake in the middle of it and it hosts herons and gulls and owls and we believe there’s coarse fish in the lake itself.

"So really we’d love to get more information about the park out there to Swords people so they can come up and enjoy the experience. They won’t be disappointed.”

Does Mike believe there’s enough appreciation of the park at present?

“No, absolutely not! I’m not saying the council are not doing anything, but they’re always praising Malahide and Donabate, and we’re seen as kind of the poor relation. That’s a shame because the level and the quality of heritage is on a par with anything anywhere. It’s an undiscovered gem.”

While Ward Valley Heritage Group’s raison d'être is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the natural and built heritage of the park, the volunteers, Mike says carry out their work for one reason above all – the pure enjoyment of savouring age-old and unspoiled natural surrounds.