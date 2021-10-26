Walsh the hero after Town ‘Rush’ of blood

RUSH ATHLETIC 1

DROGHEDA TOWN1

A MAN-OF-THE-MATCH display from the Drogheda Town keeper left Rush Athletic frustrated as they had to settle for a point.

The Fingal club were 1-0 down with 10 minutes to go, but despite equalising late on they will be wondering how they didn’t win this one.

Drogheda came into this game on a run of good form, with four wins and three draws from their last seven, and they knew a win against Rush would see them enter the top five.

Rush, meanwhile, have been gradually improving after a tough start in the intermediate ranks and were looking for their third victory on the trot following wins against Hartstown/Huntstown and Sheriff.

Rush began the game very brightly and could have been two up after the first 10 minutes after creating two good chances.

The first of those chances arrived after six minutes when Aaron Kelly was put through by Brian Gillen before firing a low, hard shot which was brilliantly saved by the Drogheda keeper.

The visiting keeper pulled off an even better save three minutes later from Kelly once again as he got down low to his left to keep out a goal-bound header.

Rush continued to dominate the game as the half progressed, with Aaron Kelly proving a real handful for the visitors’ defence.

Despite that domination Rush just couldn’t get that crucial goal to break the deadlock as Drogheda hung on until half time as the sides went in with the score 0-0.

Rush continued to knock at the door in the second half, but as so often happens in these games they were left to rue all their missed chances on the hour mark when the visitors took a shock lead following a blistering counter-attack.

It was probably the first real chance of the game for Drogheda, and as expected Rush threw everything at the Louth side during the final 30 minutes and their chances of victory were given a lift 10 minutes from time when the visitors got two men sent off in quick succession.

The nine men of Drogheda sat back as they tried to defend that narrow lead, but eventually Rush finally made the breakthrough when Darragh Walsh finished well after a scramble in the box.

Rush had chances to win it late on, but once again the Drogheda keeper kept his side in it with a couple of great saves.

Rush: Vincent Whelan, Alan Kerslake, Ryan Beggs, Rory Byrne, Aaron Kelly, Jake Kenna, Eoghan Dempsey, Dylan Kelly, Barry McAllister, Aaron McGuire, Ross Hopkins.