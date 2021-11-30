Visitors are in for the ‘Kill’ to stun Malahide

MALAHIDE UNITED 0

KILLESTER/DONNYCARNEY3

MALAHIDE United lost for the first time this season and in doing so surrendered top spot in the Leinster Senior League to St Mochta’s after an excellent display from Killester/Donnycarney at a freezing cold Gannon Park on Friday evening.

Killester made a poor start to the season, winning just one of their opening six games, but in recent weeks they have steadily begun to improve and now have won five of their last six, a return to the form that saw them finish runners-up in 2019.

Ger Coughlan’s side have proved to be a very tough nut to crack this season and the defence of their Senior Sunday title has been near flawless to date. However, straight from the first whistle on Friday they looked out of sorts and struggled to deal with the gale which was blowing around Gannon Park.

Their normal crisp passing game just wasn’t there in the early stages as Killester seemed to cope with the conditions better in the opening quarter of the game.

Killester had the strong breeze on their backs in the first half and they used that advantage well, forcing the league leaders into uncharacteristic mistakes with their constant pressure.

Despite not being at their imperious best Malahide were still able to create chances during the half, with Sam Simpson going close with a header before Levi Boardman blazed over the bar when through on goal.

Killester knew they had to take advantage of that strong breeze and with 10 minutes of the half remaining they seemed to flick a switch, upping their intensity before finally breaking the deadlock.

Dylan McNulty had no chance with the opener as Rob Dunne reacted quickest to a loose ball in the Malahide box before firing the ball into the corner of the net.

Killester had the bit between their teeth now and five minutes before the break they doubled their lead when former Crumlin United striker Sam Burgess showed all his predatory instincts as he lofted the ball over McNulty to put his side in full control.

Malahide were reeling now and badly wanted half-time, with the game still there for them giving the fact that they would have the wind behind them in the second half.

However, just before the break disaster struck when they conceded a third, with Burgess again tapping home unmarked in the six-yard box to make it 3-0.

Malahide needed a strong start to the second half, but it was Killester who had all the early chances in the opening 15 minutes, with Stephen Chambers, Burgess and Dunne all going close.

A raft of substitutions on the hour mark saw the hosts play their best football of the game, but despite late chances for Lido Lotefa and Boardman they just couldn’t find a way through, and it was the visitors who deservedly left a wet and windy Gannon Park with all three points.

Malahide UNITED: Dylan McNulty, Brian Foley, Jamie McGlynn, Kevin Healy, Glen Daly, Dylan Cashin, Cillian Timmins, Gareth Craven, Lido Lotefa, Sam Simpson, Levi Boardman. Subs: Karl O’Callaghan for Brian Foley, Ryan Dooney for Cillian Timmins, Darren Doyle for Dylan Cashin, Robert Duggan for Gareth Craven, Cillian Thompson for Sam Simpson.