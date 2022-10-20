Village infrastructure high on the agenda as Naul Community Council holds public AGM

The Chairperson of Naul Community Council has said that the village has been left with inadequate infrastructure due to the non-implementation of 2011 and 2016 Local Area Plans (LAPs.)

Philip Gaffney was speaking to The Fingal Independent in the run-up to Naul Community Council’s public AGM, held on Wednesday October 19.

Speaking of the AGM, Mr Gaffney said: “The plan was to have it earlier in the year, but then we had the meeting with the road safety and everyone said hold off until we see what actually happens with that.

“Basically, nothing happened. We met with Minister O’Brien and (Independent councillor) Cathal Boland, and to be fair they were the only two people who actually met with us, the other guys didn’t turn up.

“We said look, can you give us something so at least the community feels that something is actually happening. So we were told we would get pencil bollards along the school, which are in Cabra and schools on the south-side, but of course we didn’t get them.”

According to Mr Gaffney, a Local Area Plan was compiled for the village of Naul in 2011, which advised that certain works should be carried out, traffic calming needed to be implemented and pedestrian crossings needed to be installed.

“The same plan” was compiled in 2016, he said, “and nothing has happened.”

What has happened since, he said, is that traffic in the village has increased because more houses have been built in Naul, without the upgrading of existing infrastructure.

Mr Gaffney said that nearby company, Kilsaran, has just got secured planning permission for “75 trucks a day” to travel through Naul Village, which is to put extra strain on the narrow country road.

While this was not a Fingal County Council decision, he said, it does affect the local community.

The Naul Community Council Chairperson said there has been “no satisfactory response” as to why the LAPs for 2011 and 2016 have not been implemented.

While he accepted that LAPs were partly “aspirational”, he said urgent attention must be paid to road safety in Naul for the sake of local residents.

“Road safety I’d say would be the number one concern. Okay, we want the playground, that would be nice, we want the coffee shop, that would be nice, we want the school moved, that would be nice.

"To be fair, Cathal Boland, I have to say has been 100%. He has continually raised the issues with Fingal County Council, and I’ve been there with him and he’s been very vocal and the response he’s getting from Fingal County Council is that “there are no engineering solutions to this problem.”...or that we have no other challenges than any village in North County Dublin.

“But something that can be done immediately is road safety, it’s the road safety aspect – if we were just able to walk through our village safely it would be a good thing."

Naul Community Council holds its AGM at 8pm in Naul Community Centre on Wednesday October 19.