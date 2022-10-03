‘Utterly disrespectful’ that health workers are still waiting on their long-promised pandemic payment

Labour health spokesperson Duncan Smith has called on the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to urgently intervene over the non-payment of the pandemic recognition payment due to tens of thousands of health workers.

Deputy Smith said: "36 weeks after it was announced to much fanfare by the Government, the fact that tens of thousands of healthcare workers are still waiting to receive a pandemic recognition payment is absolutely ludicrous.

"I believe it speaks to an abject failure of leadership, and is utterly disrespectful to thousands of health workers. This payment was the very least that the government could do, but even this simple payment has turned a good news story into a bad one.”

He added: "The payment should have been an opportunity to show workers that the Government recognised their sacrifices throughout the pandemic and value the contribution of those on the frontline. Instead, they have been left high and dry.”

Deputy Smith said these workers made “enormous personal sacrifices” and “risked their health and their lives to keep us safe.”

The Fingal Labour TD said he has written to the Minister for Health calling on to ensure that the payment of the bonus to frontline workers happens “without any further delay."