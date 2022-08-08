Using CCTV to catch illegal dumpers a ‘game-changer’ for Fingal say Cllr Karen Power

Skerries-based Green Party councillor Karen Power has welcomed the passing into law of the Circular Economy Act.

These new laws are the completion of several commitments secured by the Green Party in the Programme for Government relating to waste, resource use and the circular economy.

Key elements of the new law include: phases out single-use packaging; incentivises the use of reusable and recyclable materials; introduces mandatory segregation for commercial waste; allows for CCTV to be used to catch illegal dumpers.

It also prohibits exploration for and extraction of coal, lignite and oil shale; establishes a legal requirement for government to prepare a Circular Economy; introduces a Strategy and National Food Loss Prevention Roadmap; diverts environmental levies into a Circular Economy Fund to be ring-fenced and used for environmental measures.

Minister of State for Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth said: “Many of the provisions in this act are measures that the Green Party have been pushing for, for a long time.

“These measures, when taken together, will work to shift businesses, retailers, and consumers, off the current damaging and wasteful throwaway model to something more sustainable. This is simple stuff but it stands to have a huge impact."

Councillor Power in particular welcomed the news that the act will increase the powers that Fingal County Council will be able to use to tackle the scourge of illegal dumping and fly-tipping across the county.

“By cutting down on disposable items, tackling dumping, and forcing the segregation of all waste, this law has the potential to divert hundreds of thousands of tonnes of material from landfill and incineration”, she said.

“Facilitating CCTV to tackle illegal dumping and fly changing will be a game-changer for us in Fingal.”

The Circular Economy Act was enacted and became law following its signing by President Michael D Higgins.

This Act underpins Ireland’s shift from a “take-make-waste” linear model – to a more sustainable pattern of production and consumption, that retains the value of resources in our economy for as long as possible.

This approach will also significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

The Act recently passed its final stages in the Dáil, and received broad cross-party support to introduce levies on all single-use packaging over time and where more sustainable alternatives are available.