Urgent upgrade of ‘dangerous’ Minister’s Road in Lusk needed says Cllr

An Independent councillor has called on Fingal County Council to include the upgrade of Minister’s Road, Lusk in the current Capital Programme.

In a motion raised at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Cathal Boland also asked the local authority to provide funding for this upgrade to include the provision of a footpath and cycleway along the R132.

Cllr Boland said the need to carry out works on Minister’s Road was “apparent to all”, and that it was “dangerous” at present for pedestrians to access the bus travelling along the R132.

He said at a time when the Council was trying to discourage people from using their cars, the local authority would not provide safe access along the R132.

The Independent councillor added that while the local authority was “talking about” providing a cycle route to the top of Minister’s Road, the road was not going to be upgraded to allow cyclists to cycle to the village of Lusk, or from Lusk Village to the R132.

He was now “calling on the Manager to see that it happens”, he said.

Supporting Cllr Boland’s motion, Cllr Brian Dennehy (FF) said it was “time to take the bull by the horns”, and carry out work similar to that which had been carried out in Donabate, where “the roads are addressed first.”

Cllr Dennehy also pointed out that there are no filling stations in the town of Lusk, despite having a population “of 11 or 12,000, based on the 2016 census.”

A report issued by the council stated that works are planned along the R132 from Blake’s Cross to Ministers Road junction.

These works will involve some Traffic Calming Measures and protected cycle lanes.

Linkages to this route will be provided to Ministers Road via Dun Emer and Kilhedge Lane.

These are being developed at present to a detailed design and will be presented to the members in due course.

The road width along Ministers Road from Dun Emer to R132 is "limited”, and as such works are not planned in this area at this time.

Concluding, Cllr Boland said his motion “speaks for itself”, and “quite clearly” had the support of his fellow councillors.

Cllr Boland's motion was passed by the Council.