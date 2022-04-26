‘Urgent priority’ for a safe crossing at Donabate estate, says local councillor

A Social Democrats councillor has called on the Chief Executive of Fingal County Council to provide a safe pedestrian crossing at Glaslinn, Portrane Road.

Tabling his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Paul Mulville pointed out this is a heavily used route for school children walking and cycling to nearby schools.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mulville said this was “a really important location for a pedestrian crossing” due to the fact that not only residents from Glaslinn but neighbouring estates crossed the road here.

He noted from a report issued by the council that there had been an error in data collected for a survey, and asked that this be revisited.

This was a location where a pedestrian crossing was “an urgent priority”, he said, as parents cross with their schoolchildren there every morning.

Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) – who tabled a similar motion – said councillors have been highlighting the issue since before the development at Glaslinn was built.

It became apparent when the development was completed, he said, that certain safety issues would need to be addressed.

The “upside” of the permeability of the estate, Cllr Henchy said, was that a lot of estates converge at the same location, which was a very busy road.

At the moment, he added, the road is “dominated” by speeding cars .

Cllr Henchy suggested a raised table be installed at the location, and said he believed there was a “strong case” for a pedestrian crossing.

A report issued by the council stated a survey gathering pedestrian and traffic count information was commissioned to determine whether a crossing is necessary at the location.

On review, it was discovered an error had been made in collating the data.

The original camera footage is to be reviewed by the surveyors, and the pedestrian crossing count to/from the Glaslinn driveway entrance and the entire footway in front of the property will be submitted.

Traffic Operations will assess the data and apply the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) warrant formula “to identify the degree of conflict between pedestrian and vehicles during every hour of the day that the data was recorded.”

The results will determine the need for a crossing at this location.

The report was agreed by the committee.