Urgent action needed at a Donabate school to tackle ‘1950s conditions’ says Fingal Senator

A Fingal Senator has described as “entirely unacceptable” the Department of Education’s failure to adequately respond to various issues facing Scoil Phádraic Cailíní in Donabate with the school’s Board of Management reporting “1950s conditions” in parts of the school.

Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty said, “The school is currently facing a crisis in terms of a very serious lack of toileting facilities, as well as a capacity issue arising from its undersized classrooms.

“Additionally, there is substandard wiring in those classrooms, where mould has also been found.

“The 435 girls who are enrolled at the school, and the teaching staff, cannot be expected to put up with that.”

Senator Doherty added: “I have been fighting for the school community here since these issues were first brought to my attention in May 2021, and there is still no clarity from the Department of Education.”

“Scoil Phádraic Cailíní has made several applications to the Department of Education under the Emergency Works Grant Scheme to upgrade the old 1950s corridor, but to date they have been refused.

“Time and time again, the Department has failed to recognise the urgency of the situation at hand, despite a visit to the school by Minister Norma Foley in September 2021”,

Senator Doherty explained: “When we think about the fact that these classrooms are roughly half the appropriate standard classroom size, it becomes crystal clear that these issues should have been addressed long ago.”

The Fingal Senator said: “I have written to Minister Foley asking her to personally intervene in the Emergency Works process to deliver the results the school community expects and deserves, and to act before more new pupils arrive for the 2022-2023 school year.

“In a wealthy, developed country like ours, we should not be facing a situation where a school fears running out of space in classrooms for its students, where there are health and safety issues in learning spaces, or where children are denied access to sufficient basic amenities, like toilets.

“Having seen first-hand the issues facing Scoil Phádraic Cailíní, I am sure Minister Foley will agree that something needs to be done now, to give peace of mind to the parents, the children, and the dedicated staff at the school.”

Lisa English, Chairperson of the school’s Board of Management, said: “The existing policy excluding schools with major refurbishment issues like ours is unreasonable, and not paying real attention to the urgent needs of the children.

“We have made our case to the Department’s Building Section, Emergency Works Section, to local Minister Darragh O’Brien and to the Minister of Education, Norma Foley, who came to visit our school in late 2021 and saw the conditions we have been left to operate in.

“I commend the work of the Principal, Ms. Ciara Greene, who has consistently raised these matters and sought answers for the school.”

Ms. English continued: “At a time when Donabate has over 2,000 further homes planned in the very near future, it is impossible to see how we are expected to cope with the dilapidated 1950s conditions for young children and staff.

“Our staff and school community have given so much in the pandemic to meet the needs of the children in our care, we are beyond dismayed at the serious lack of any real assistance to remedy these substandard conditions. I urge the Minister to revise this policy now and to pay attention to the real conditions on the ground.

“This would not be an acceptable workplace for anyone in a government department; why is it considered acceptable to the youngest children in our society.”

Senator Doherty concluded, “It’s high time those responsible for ensuring our children are educated in adequate conditions stop pussyfooting around serious issues like these; issues that are faced not only by Scoil Phádraic Cailíní, but by primary and secondary schools right across Fingal. We need an urgent response by the Department, and neither I nor the school community will accept less