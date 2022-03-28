Upgrade of existing Ballymastone car park must be included in Recreational Hub plans says Cllr

A Labour Party councillor has called for the inclusion and upgrading of the existing public car park in Ballymastone to be incorporated into the Ballymastone Recreational Hub Plan.

In his motion, which was tabled at a recent Local Area Committee, Cllr Robert O’Donoghue set out a list of reasons for his proposal.

These included: the need for an over-flow car park to mitigate the need for parking along the distributor road; the proximity of the existing car park to the existing pitches and club house; inadequate capacity of the new car park; projected usage of these facilities which will accommodate “three of the largest sporting groups in Donabate”; and projected growth in population on the peninsula.

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr O’Donoghue said he “very much” welcomed and supported the Ballymastone Recreational Hub Plan, which was going to be “fantastic” for the area, but he wondered why the existing car park was not included in the plans.

He noted this car park was ideally situated adjacent to the clubhouse, the pitches and all-weather facilities and was used by a considerable number of club members’ parents.

It was also his understanding, he said, that the local Special Olympics team were due to use these facilities, who would also require parking.

Over the last couple of years, Cllr O’Donoghue said, remedial works had taken place at the existing car park, but this was just a “short-term solution.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said the costs of resurfacing the car park, along with lighting, should be included in the overall Ballymastone plans.

Responding to Cllr O’Donoghue, a council official noted the new car park will have “over 200 parking spaces”, as well as a link to the existing car park, which may be provided as an overflow car park.

As planning permission is not required to update the existing car park, it was not included in the Part VIII planning applicatio n , he said.

The new car park will link “very effectively” with new walking and cycling routes, so that it was the council’s intention to reduce car dependency.

However, the use of the existing car park as an overflow facility has not been ruled out, and the council continues to work with clubs to ensure adequate car parking provision.

In answer to a question by Cllr O’Donoghue, the official said the council has commenced the procurement process for additional grass pitches and for the recreational hub, and the process will be “ongoing” over the next few months.

He said he was “happy” to meet with clubs to update them on the project.

A report issued by the council noted: ‘The approved plan for the Ballymastone Recreational Hub includes significant provision for car parking in close proximity to the all-weather facilities and other planned amenities.

‘The Council will continue to liaise with the relevant sports clubs in relation to the future uses of the existing car parking and associated infrastructure with a view to maximising the overall amenity of the recreational hub.’