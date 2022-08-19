Upgrade for the 101 bus route servicing Balbriggan

Bus commuters along the east coast will see significant service improvements early next year with new schedules and timetables to be introduced on the 101 route.

The 101 route was one part of two routes put out to tender by the National Transport Authority (NTA) last year, the other route was the 133 services linking Dublin City Centre with Wicklow. The Authority has announced that the preferred bidder for the contract is Bus Éireann.

The 101 provides connectivity between Drogheda and central Dublin, serving Balbriggan, Dublin Airport, N1 Business Park and Busaras.

Under the new contract, the 101 will operate on a 24/7 basis, running every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday, and every 20 minutes at peak. There will continue to be an hourly service Sundays. This represents an increase in services of 6.4% compared to the current timetable.

The existing 101X service will remain largely unchanged with the exception of some timetable tweaks.

A plan to improve bus stop infrastructure along both the 101 and 133 corridors will be agreed by NTA and Bus Eireann as part of the contract.

NTA will provide Bus Eireann with 35 brand new vehicles made up of 19 single deck and 16 double deck regional commuter vehicles.

The new services will become operational in early 2023.