Update on National Broadband Plan delivery of high speed connections for Fingal

Council gives update on delivery of high speed broadband to areas of Fingal

National Broadband Ireland has provided an update to Fingal County Council on the rollout of its National Broadband Plan in Fingal.

The plan is part of a seven-year strategy to roll-out high-speed broadband to every premises in Ireland by 2026.

The plan is the largest ever telecommunications project undertaken by the Irish State.

In the seven-year period, NBI is contracted to connect 559,000 premises.

The approximate number of premises to be connected in Fingal is 9,000, with 98% of Dublin premises to be surveyed by the end of 2022.

Of the 9,000 premises in Fingal, approximately 5000 are already in build, and will be live by September 2023.

Under National Broadband Ireland’s plans, Ireland is set to be become the only country in Europe to guarantee high-speed broadband connectivity nationwide.

On a nationwide basis, 335,156 premises have been surveyed; 312,805 designs have been completed; 14,197 premises have been connected; 2124 connections are pending.

Speaking at a recent full meeting of the council, where a presentation on the National Broadband Plan was given to councillors, Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) said: “Politics is local, I’m from Skerries so I’m going to ask you about Skerries.”

Cllr O’Leary said he was “very happy to see you (National Broadband Ireland) in the town”, and there was “great activity there.”

His question, he said, was when would National Broadband Ireland be “finished” in Skerries.

He knew of two businesses in Skerries, he said, an agribusiness in Loughshinny which has “a very poor connection” and an office supply store which has “really poor broadband”, while “next door” has “excellent broadband.”

Cllr O’Leary noted that a lot of professionals in Skerries now work from home and require high-speed broadband for their work, which was currently not available to all.

Nevertheless, he looked forward to the project being completed in Skerries, and said it was “excellent” that high-speed broadband was finally being made available to rural communities, and commended National Broadband Ireland on their work so far.

Cllr O’Leary said the company was “key” in making it possible for rural communities to work from home, by providing the infrastructure to make it happen.

Thanking officials for the presentation, Cllr Jimmy Guerin (NP) noted it stated in the presentation the important role local representatives make.

He said in this regard, there was a “communication gap” which could be filled by updating councillors more regularly on the progress of the project.

"We’re lacking the information to share with people, so if that could be shared with us I think it would be appreciated”, he said.

Responding to councillor O’Leary, an official confirmed that Skerries is “almost built at the moment.”

National Broadband Ireland would envisage most connections in Skerries going live by September 2022, he said.

The last few connections will “run out to December”, but “the vast majority of cases will be in September”, he confirmed.

Responding to Cllr Guerin, the official said he would endeavour to ensure that the “gap” in communication was filled in future.

The report was noted by the council.