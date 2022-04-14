Ukrainian children can ‘Play in Peace’ in Fingal thanks to Balrothery mum

A thoughtful Balrothery mum has set up an amazing initiative to bring some fun and a little normality into the lives of Ukrainian refugee children in Fingal.

Eimear Power and her volunteers from “Play In Peace” have been organising day trips for Ukrainian children and their families over the past number of weeks, and so far they’ve gone down a treat.

The Fingal Independent spoke to Eimear as she made the final plans for the children’s fifth outing, a fun trip to Fossett’s Circus in Swords.

“I kind of set up an initiative a couple of weeks ago to organise day trips for Ukrainian refugee children and their families, so this will be the fifth one. So Fossett’s Circus has offered 100 free tickets. So we’re just organising buses and bringing them down to it.

“The first one was a trip to My Little Play Home in Drogheda, then the next one was PJs in Balbriggan, and the next one was Newbridge Farm and then Bounce ‘N’ Beyond in Ballyboughal.”

Eimear says: “At first it was a one-off idea and a couple of people in my work are Ukrainian so I made up a little poster and asked them to circulate it. So people just started texting me and signing up and then my little fella who’s five did the Junior Park Run to get sponsorship for it. Then the bus driver did the first one for free so we only had to pay for a third bus because there was so much interest.”

Eimear now has a team of volunteers assisting her with “Play in Peace”, from friends to strangers who thought it was a wonderful idea.

All of the play centres have offered their services free-of-charge to date, so that the only expense – though it’s a substantial one – is transport, Eimear says.

Eimear confesses she doesn’t like to say “no” to anyone, so that the group needs around four buses for each event, something which a GoFundMe fundraiser, “Play In Peace” is raising money for.

The trip to Fossett’s Circus alone will cater for over 100 Ukrainian refugees, including 60 delighted children.

Asked why she started the initiative, Eimear says: “I donated to the Red Cross like everybody else and I kind of thought “what else can I do to help out?”

"I’ve two young kinds myself and I’d have spent a lot of time in play centres. So they’d have fun and you’d have a bit of time to relax and have an adult conversation with somebody which is nice.

"It’s really positive, they (the refugees) have sent some lovely messages and stuff thanking us for supporting them and giving their kids a break from the horror that they’ve been through.

“I just thought it would be a bit of normality if only for a small amount of time.”

Following a trip to Fossett’s Circus on Tuesday April 5, the children can look forward to a lovely day at The Ark in Puddenhill in County Meath, and can finally “Play In Peace.”