Ukraine refugees in Fingal urged to link up with Community Response team to access services

A local TD and Minister of State has urged Ukraine refugees living in Fingal to engage with their local Community Response teams.

Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD said: “Firstly, its important to say that the response from the community and voluntary sector to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in the last two months has been phenomenal.

“I have seen how Ukrainian refugees are been received by other EU states and we compare well with how we have received 29,000 refugees in the last two months.

“Everyone who has requested accommodation from the State has received it and importantly we are granting Temporary Protection status very swiftly which allows people the same rights and access to services as Irish/EU citizens immediately.”

Acknowledging the difficulties that influx of people into the country has caused, he said: “Naturally we have had to react quickly as people are coming in on a daily basis in significant and unpredictable numbers. Hotel accommodation is most accessible in this regard but we have hit close to capacity now with hotels.

“In terms of my remit as Minister of State in the Department of Rural and Community Development we directly fund two key organisations that are working on the ground in Fingal assisting Ukrainian refugees to settle in and find their feet and access key services.

“The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme operated by Empower in Fingal as really taken initiative in reaching out Ukrainian refugees in the last two months but also the Fingal Volunteer Centre.”

He added: “There is no doubt that these organisations has been stretched in the last two months with the sudden arrival of thousands of people and indeed this is the case across the country. Resourcing issues are being considered at a national level and additional resourcing has already gone into some key pinch points.

“I’m also glad to say though that all local authorities nationally including Fingal County Council has been further supported by Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Department last week to have a dedicated Director of Services for the local Ukrainian Community Response.

“A key function for this Director to fulfil will be to identify gaps or any inefficiencies in service delivery and seek to address them locally with the bodies involved. If this is not possible, they will be in a position to escalate the issues to national level.”

Minister of State O’Brien said: “I have been around the country visiting different community responses I have visited seven different accommodation locations in Fingal alone in recent weeks so have a strong sense of the needs on the ground.

“Much work has been ongoing in supporting people in these locations and the Community Response Forum and the enhanced efforts of Fingal County Council will ensure greater consistency of supports now.

“Key State agencies and services are being brought into hotel settings for people to connect with or in some cases people in hotels are being bused to locations where the services are at.”

He concluded: “I know Fingal County Council are facilitating additional transport services in this regard. Its important to say too that many of the refugees that have arrived have been proactive in getting involved at local level, organising their community and entering employment.

“I’ll continue to stay in contact with the Fingal Community Response Forum and the groups on the ground.”

The Minister of State’s statement comes in the wake of local TD, Duncan Smith’s recent claim that Ukraine refugees are being “left to fend for themselves” at Fingal accommodation centres with little or no help from the State in accessing services. He said refugees in Fingal were largely relying on the kindness of strangers.