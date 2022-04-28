Ukraine refugees at Fingal accommodation centres are being left to ‘fend for themselves’ by the State

A FINGAL TD says that Ukraine refugees being housed in accommodation centres in Fingal are having to rely on the kindness of local people to access what they need and are being offered no assistance in accessing basic services, by the State.

Deputy Duncan Smith TD has insisted the Government provide liaison officers at accommodation centres like ones in Swords and Donabate, to help the refugees housed there access State services like healthcare and social protection.

Deputy Smith and Labour Local Area Representative Corina Johnston have called for an experienced state official to be on site in local reception centres in Fingal to coordinate communication and action for Ukrainian Refugees and said they took action themselves at one accommodation centre in Donabate, where they arranged to have Citizens Information help refugees with their entitlements.

Deputy Smith said: “Myself and Corina Johnston have been shocked at the disconnect between what Government Ministers are saying nationally and what is happening on the ground.

“What we are seeing locally is Ukrainian people having to fend for themselves with no dependable assistance from the State.”

He added: “At a minimum we need a designated official from the Department of Social Protection or another department who can coordinate and advise of the many issues facing Ukranian people at these centres.

“We are dealing with social protection, school places, transport, employment and health issues on a daily basis.

“There has been no presence from these Departments or related agencies at the reception centres.

“It is totally at odds with the pronouncements on national airwaves from Government patting themselves on the back.

“The fact is there is no leadership from Government representatives in our local community and they are wholly reliant on the kindness and work of local people.”

Labour party representative for Donabate and Portrane, Corina Johnston added: “The Government are like a rabbit caught on the headlights.

“They seem paralyzed by the situation and are anonymous on the ground. Deputy Smith and I have had to coordinate Citizens Information workers to come to the centre and process a number of forms and talk through complex entitlement concerns.

“We are hugely thankful to Citizens Information for their great work but if Deputy Smith and I hadn’t have contacted them there would still be no one there helping these people navigate the complex state system.

“I have brought people to hospital and health appointments as there is no transport organised.

“It’s been hugely distressing for the residents who are trying to adjust to their new reality.”

Deputy Smith added: “I see a lot of busy work at Government level and press statements but what we need is experienced people on the ground to help the people from Ukraine properly adjust and feel supported. Not isolated and unsupported.

“I see this as a basic ask but despite two weeks of banging our heads against a brick wall, there is still no leadership and no plan.”