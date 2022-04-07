Ukraine Donation Centre opens in Swords Manor

Cllr Ann Graves (right) with volunteers Dorota and Lorraine at the donation centre in Swords Manor.

A Swords mum and her pals have been inundated with donations to their Ukraine Donation Centre since it opened some weeks ago in Swords.

Every week since opening a special unit at Swords Manor Mall, organiser Lorrraine Kelly and over 20 helpers have been packing boxes of essential items to be transported to the war-torn country.

Lorraine spoke to The Fingal Independent about how the appeal is going so far: “We’re trying to get it out there that we’re really badly stuck for food, like we need food donations to be coming in.

"I’m working with a Polish charity and the girl there is just amazing, she organises all the trucks and the pick-ups from us, then it goes from here to the Netherlands, then through to Poland then onto Lviv. There’s another Polish town that they are sending food and supplies to, and medical supplies especially. It goes straight into the makeshift hospitals and the doctors to use this equipment that we’ve gotten.”

Lorraine says at the moment, the appeal is particularly for food items, so long-dated or tins of food, baby food, pastas and breakfast cereals as well as medical supplies, toiletries and sanitary products.

Ukraine Donation Centre Swords is also looking for your warm tracksuit bottoms, boots and runners, although Lorraine cautions they must be in "very good condition.”

“The likes of underwear, ladies’, men’s, kid’s underwear is badly needed – brand new of course – socks, warm hats and gloves. These clothes are going straight over to Ukraine, they’re not for people who are here. We have stuff that is separate to give to families who have arrived”, she says.

“We do have prams and buggies and baby stuff in the unit so that if there are any families in need of any of this that they can come up and get it from us.”

Lorraine says the response to the centre, which has been open now for five weeks, has been “amazing”: "Everyone in the area, near and far has been really great. I’ve had people coming from as far as Dunshaughlin and Rathoath dropping stuff over to us and it’s just been amazing.

"People are ringing up and saying I have this and I have that, and I’ve been actually overwhelmed by the amount of support from the local area.”

She adds: "The parish priest announced it at mass and the playschools and schools have all been doing their own thing as well, and it’s just absolutely fantastic.

"I really appreciated people giving their time as well, especially at the weekends, people have enough to be doing, they have families to look after and yet they’re giving their time.

"Not only that but the women who are doing it are fantastic, it’s nearly like therapy when we’re all there together. It’s just phenomenal - we’ve to thank so many people, companies and businesses ongoing sending us donations.”

The Ukraine Donation Centre is open in Swords Manor Monday-Friday 3pm-6pm (closed Wednesdays) and Saturday 11am-2pm.

The centre thanks all who have been of assistance so far.