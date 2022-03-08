Ukraine community in Rush team up with Rotary Club to help war-torn country

Members of the Ukrainian community in Rush have teamed up with the Dublin Rotary Club to send vital supplies to the under-siege nation.

There has been widespread condemnation of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, with major efforts under way throughout Fingal to help those affected by the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Ukrainians living in Rush have now launched an appeal to assist refugees from their country. For the entire month of March, desperately needed items will be collected at Rush Community Centre and will be delivered to Ukrainian refugees in Poland by the Dublin Rotary Club.

Organisers are looking for thermal blankets, sleeping bags, mats (with foil insulation), mattresses, sheets, bed covers and pillows.

Personal hygiene products needed include body wash, toothpaste and brushes, hairbrushes, towels, sanitary items, cotton wool, baby wipes, disposable gloves, face masks and incontinence pads for adults.

Items for first aid kids are also required, such as sterile dressings, band aid plasters, along with regular and elastic bandages.

For children, they are seeking baby formula, baby food, nappies, car seats and soft toys or building blocks.

They will also accept donations of cat and dog food, plates, bowls, cutlery, cups, mobile phone charging banks, USB cables, battery operated flashlights, noise cancelling headphones and earplugs.

Drop-off times at Rush Community Centre are 9am to 8pm (weekdays) and 9am to 2pm (Saturdays).

Separately, Rush-based businesswoman Anne McCrudden is selling stunning sunflower wreaths as part of her own fundraising initiative. Each wreath costs €55, with every cent of the proceeds going to the Red Cross.

“I wanted to make wreaths in the Ukraine colours so people could hang them on their front door as a symbol of solidarity,” she said. “The response has been amazing and people have been so good – I’m flat-out at the moment.”

The wreaths can be ordered through @Annemccrudden on Facebook or Instagam.

Rush artist Cormac Dennis is also planning an event this month in the hope of raising at least €1,000 for the Red Cross. Local artists have pledged to donate a selection of their works, which will be sold at a charity exhibition.