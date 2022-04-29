Two year driving ban for man’s ‘moment of madness’

A site manager who drove through a stop sign and overtook two vehicles at speed on a continuous white line in an attempt to evade gardaí suffered a “moment of madness”, a court has heard.

Daniel Cowley (28) hesitated momentarily when he was approached by gardaí while on an off-road motorbike in the Rivermeade estate in Swords before fleeing the scene.

His solicitor told the court Cowley had made a “split-second decision” and got “caught up in the panic” and dangerous driving had ensued.

Cowley, with an address at Highfield Lawn, Swords, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and one of driving with no insurance on April 11 last year.

Judge Máire Conneely fined the defendant €1,000 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Garda Fergus Garvey told Swords District Court he had been on patrol with a colleague when they observed two off-road vehicles in the residential area of Rivermeade.

One of the vehicles took off, evading gardaí, but the other stayed.

Gardaí directed the motorcyclist to stop and the driver did two loops of the area slowly but then took off. The vehicle was travelling at 100km an hour in an 80km zone while gardaí followed in pursuit. As the driver of the motorbike approached a stop sign he did a “heavy skid” and then proceeded without stopping.

He then continued on before doing a 180 degree turn and headed in the other direction towards Surgalstown, St Margarets.

Garda Garvey said Cowley proceeded to overtake two cars on a continuous white line.

There was another car coming in the other direction and the car had to take evasive action to avoid a collision, he said.

He continued on for some time before the bike went into a skid and crashed into a ditch.

Cowley was arrested and his reply when charged was: “I’m sorry” and “sorry for causing any danger to anyone else involved”.

The defendant has no previous convictions and hasn’t come to garda attention since, Garda Garvey added.

The solicitor for the defence said Cowley had hesitated for a moment when the other person he was with fled before he made a split-second decision which led to the dangerous driving as he got caught up in the panic of the moment.

He said Cowley had told him this had been “the worst decision he ever made”. He had never been in trouble before or since.

What happened had been “done in a moment of madness”, the solicitor added.

He said the defendant had a strong work history, having started his career as a carpenter and worked his way up through the company to the position of site manager.

He said unfortunately, as a result of this conviction, Cowley will lose his job.

Judge Máire Conneely said she noted what had been said about the split-second decision but acknowledged the defendant had continued driving dangerously for “some time” making it unsafe for other road users.

She imposed a fine of €500 for dangerous driving and a further €500 for driving without insurance, disqualifying Cowley from driving for two years.