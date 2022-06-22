Two year drive ban for drink driving for mechanic stopped on his way to off-licence

A mechanic who was stopped for drink driving after gardaí observed his car crossing a continuous white line told them he was on his way to the off licence.

Piotr Poninski (41) pleaded guilty to the offence at Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan on May 2 this year.

The court heard gardaí followed the car after they observed it crossing the central white line and pulled in beside the accused when he stopped at Castlemill Shopping Centre in Balbriggan.

When they spoke to the defendant, with an address at Hastings Green, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, his speech was slurred and he told gardaí he was on his way to the off-licence.

The solicitor for the defence said at the time, Poninski’s marriage had broken down after 24 years and he had been going through a “tough time”.

The defendant works as a mechanic and his livelihood would be affected by the conviction, he added.

Judge Gerard Jones disqualified Poninski from driving for two years and fined him €200.

He postponed the disqualification for six months at the request of the defence solicitor.