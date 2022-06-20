Two year ban for driver who was abusive to gardaí

A warehouse operative who refused to get out of his car and called gardaí “f**king idiots” when he was stopped for driving without insurance has been disqualified for two years at Balbirggan District Court.

Leon Lacatus (22), Moylaragh Rise, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to driving with no valid insurance and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

He also admitted failing to comply with the direction of gardaí and having two bald tyres.

The court heard Lacatus was stopped driving a black Mini Cooper at Moylaragh Road in Balbriggan on January 17, 2022.

He had no insurance for the vehicle and when Garda Robert Bergtold him it was being seized the accused refused to get out of the car and became abusive.

He eventually exited the vehicle but continued being abusive to gardaí shouting “f**king idiots” while standing in the middle of the road, the court heard.

The court also heard evidence of a separate incident of on April 23, 2021 when the defendant was caught driving with no insurance.

Lacatus was observed driving at speed by Garda David Lynch and the white Volkswagen Passast he was driving was stopped.

The accused told gardaí it was his father’s car and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

The defendant’s solicitor said what happened was “totally out of character” and Lacatus is usually a “very pleasant young man”.

He said the defendant realises he was wrong and “apologises for his carry on”, especially in relation to his unpleasant behaviour towards gardaí.

The accused works in a warehouse in Trim packing vegetables and travels from Balbriggan to Meath every day for work, the solicitor said, appealing to the court not to disqualify the 22-year-old.

On the day in question Lacatus had just bought the car and didn’t have the chance to get insurance, he added.

However, disqualifying the defendant from driving for two years, the judge said he did not believe there were grounds for leniency in this instance.

“The rules are quite clear, you simply should not drive without insurance,” he said.

The Judge also imposed a fine of €150 for driving without insurance, €50 for driving with two bald tyres and €100 for failing to comply with the direction of a member of the gardaí.