Two women failed to pay taxi bill of over €100 after ‘family tragedy’

Two women who were intoxicated and got out of a taxi without paying the €103 bill had been out drinking for the day following a family tragedy, a court has heard.

Charlene McDonagh (27) and Nicole Marunowski (26) took a taxi from Naas to north county Dublin before getting out of the vehicle at Main Street Swords without paying the fare.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said gardaí received a report at around 8.30pm on January 21, 2022 about two females who had fled a taxi without paying the fare.

An amount of €103.20 was owed to the taxi driver.

The two women, who both have an address at Waterside View, Malahide, had travelled from Naas to Swords before leaving the taxi without paying.

When gardaí arrived on the scene they were both found nearby in an intoxicated state.

McDonagh has one previous conviction for theft dating back to 2019.

Marunowski has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said she had €105 from the defendants to hand over to the taxi driver.

She said Charlene’s brother had drowned on the day of the incident and she had gone drinking with Marunowski, who is her cousin.

Ms D’Arcy said the women were so intoxicated they had no money to get home.

She said they were very sorry for what happened.

At the district court sitting, Judge Dermot Dempsey directed that the €105 owed should be paid to the taxi driver and imposed a fine of €100 on the defendants.