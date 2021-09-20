Two swimmers in difficulty 300 metres off shore at Skerries are rescued by the local RNLI lifeboat

Skerries RNLI lifeboat crew return to show after rescuing two swimmers in difficult.

Dublin Coast Guard radio requested an immediate launch of the RNLI lifeboat in Skerries shortly before 5pm last Thursday afternoon after they had received a 999 call from the public that there were swimmers shouting for help off the local swimming spot known as The Captains.

The volunteers had the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Louis Simson on the water within minutes of the pagers being activated.

Less than two minutes after launching they had arrived on scene.

A member of the public standing on shore at the captains was indicating the direction that the swimmers had been seen and the crew soon spotted them in the water approximately 300 metres offshore.

The swimmers, a man and a woman were taken on board the lifeboat where their condition was quickly assessed.

They were experienced swimmers but had been caught by a current and as a result they had been in the water for 40 minutes and were both cold and exhausted.

The crew made them as comfortable as possible while the lifeboat made its way back to the station.

They were brought into the crew changing rooms where they were helped to dry off and begin to warm up while local doctor and volunteer crew member Jack Keane further assessed their condition.

It was decided, as a precautionary measure, to request an ambulance. Following a thorough check over by the paramedics in the ambulance both casualties were soon happy enough to be on their way.

Skerries Coast Guard volunteers also responded and were on scene when the lifeboat returned to offer assistance if needed.

Conditions at the time were calm with a force two Southerly wind.

Speaking about the call out, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer for Skerries RNLI, Gerry Canning said: “When you hear that there is a swimmer in difficulty you are immediately concerned as they are already in the water, so every second counts.

“The crew assembled very rapidly, and shore crew and tractor driver did a great job launching the boat safely and quickly.”

He concluded: “The member of the public who made the prompt 999 call and directed the lifeboat in the direction of the casualties played a big part too. It’s a great outcome from a serious situation.”