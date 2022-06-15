Two Naul gardens to bloom once more at Flavours of Fingal

President Michael D Higgins visits one of the Naul gardens at Bloom

Following success at Bloom, two gardens conceived and built in Naul will be shown off again at the Flavours of Fingal.

Following the success of two gardens from Naul at Bloom it was suggested by Cllr Cathal Boland that they should be exhibited at Flavours of Fingal.

Both Gardens won awards at Bloom. One got a distinction, the other a Silver Medal.

Both gardens will now be displayed at Flavours of Fingal in July.

The first garden is Naul Community Councils Garden designed by Jennifer Nugent.

The second garden is the James Joyce Garden designed by Christopher White and Philip Gaffney.

President Michael D Higgins was quite taken by the James Joyce garden on his tour of Bloom, as he is a huge fan of Joyce.

Talking about the garden, Philip Gaffney told the Fingal Independent: “We celebrated the centenary in our display.

“Joyce lived in 19 homes in Dublin and yet chose the Martello Tower to set the opening scene in Ulysses.

“To give you an idea of the impact of this book it added 337 words to the English language. Like seeds helping the language to grow, books are the gardens in which they flourish.

“The image of Joyce over the fireplace is based on his death mask.

“The drift wood represents the coastal setting of the tower.”

The display is a collaboration between Christopher White Three Gates Garden Centre & Philip Gaffney O’Gowna Studios, both Neighbours from Naul.

On the community council garden, Philip said: “The Taoiseach was quite taken by the Naul Community Councils Garden as he took an interest in the fairy doors and the Ogham stone having been a student of archaeology under Professor Kelly in University College Cork, the man behind the Newgrange find.”