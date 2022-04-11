Two men fined for Covid rules breach in gathering of over 20 people during lockdown

Two men who were gathered in a group of over 20 people during lockdown have been fined for breaching Covid regulations.

Donovan Bentley (20), The Commons, Lusk, County Dublin pleaded guilty to the offence on February 26, 2021.

Gardaí attended Post Office Road in Lusk on the date in question where a large group of over 20 people were gathered.

They explained that Covid restrictions were in place and they couldn’t congregate in a large group.

A large number of the group were intoxicated and there was no social distancing in place, Balbriggan District Court heard.

Bentley did not vacate the area and when gardaí spoke to him he initially gave them false details, however, they subsequently discovered his real identity and a fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid.

David Diaz (19), The Avenue, Orlynn Park, Lusk was also part of the large group congregating on February 26 last year.

He was part of the group who were “encouraged to make their way home” but he failed to comply with the direction.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted both men and fined them €200 each.