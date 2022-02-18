Two men drove off without paying for a car and with no ‘Done Deal’

Two men who drove off without paying for a car advertised on Done Deal have appeared before the District Court.

Seán Wade (29), Rosevale, Drogheda, and Steven Hesnan (27), also known as Steven Dolan, Aldborough House, Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9, each pleaded guilty to, on 26 April 2021, at Portmarnock Grove, Portmarnock, unlawfully take possession of/use a mechanically propelled vehicle without consent of the owner.

Sgt John O’Hehir presented evidence that the victim advertised for sale on Done Deal a car for approximately €800.

The two defendants arrived at an address and took the vehicle for a test drive. When they returned, they told the owner to get the logbook so they could buy the car. As the victim went to get the logbook, the men drove off. The next day the car was crashed at Rosehall Roundabout in Drogheda. A witness saw two males exit the vehicle and gave a description to gardaí. Wade and Hesnan were subsequently arrested. Sgt O’Hehir added it was not established who was the driver and who was the passenger.

Solicitor Frank McDonnell said Wade, who had eight previous convictions, was a chef and a father of four children. He was on remand in Portlaoise Prison on another matter. There was some controversy as to who was driving. His client’s participation was ‘very minor’, but he knew what was happening.

A four-month sentence was imposed.

Hesnan, who appeared via video link, had 97 previous convictions. His counsel said he was a father of two who suffered with addictions. He was clean in prison. He instructed that he was a passenger in the car. Hesnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment.