Two men accused of laundering some €374,000 in crime cash

Two men accused of money laundering following the seizure of more than €374,000 have been remanded on bail to appear before Swords District Court in September.

Carl Buckley (38) and Dylan Byrne (27) previously appeared in court charged with possession of cash deemed to be the proceeds of crime after two vehicles were intercepted in Holywell Swords on Friday, February 4th 2022.

More than €374,000 in cash was seized during the course of a garda operation.

Byrne, of St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin, was further charged at Swords District Court with possession of cocaine and having cocaine for sale or supply at Holywell Commercial Centre on February 4th, 2022.

The defendant was also charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and having cocaine for sale or supply at St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin on February 5th, 2022.

He is also charged with handling €320,675 in cash deemed to be the proceeds of crime at Holywell Commercial Centre on February 4th, 2022.

Buckley (38), of Holywell Green, Swords, was further charged at Monday’s sitting of Swords District Court with possession of €5,500 deemed to be the proceeds of crime at Holywell Crescent on February 5.

He is also accused of handling €53,000 in cash at Holywell Commercial Centre on February 4th, 2022.

The pair were previously granted bail subject to conditions and on Monday Judge Patricia Cronin extended bail to cover the new charges.

Judge Cronin remanded the two accused on continuing bail to September 26th for service of the Book of Evidence.