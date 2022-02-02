Two local schools praised for their art with a message of inclusivity

Holywell Educate Together National School in Swords and St. Oliver Plunkett National School in Malahide are celebrating being named Junior and Senior County Winners respectively of the prestigious national art competition, Someone Like Me, which will see them join over 40 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title.

Someone Like Me, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

The competition has been designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and, over its six-year history, more than 8,000 children have taken part, creating a tangible contribution to developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

During the last school term of 2021 teachers and their pupils right across Ireland worked through special lesson plans which challenged them to respond artistically and creatively to the theme of Someone Like Me, while, at the same time, appreciating and respecting similarities and differences in people.

The judges were particularly impressed with the submissions from pupils and teachers Holywell Educate Together National School and St. Oliver Plunkett National School, selecting them as County Winners based on their insightful and inspirational responses to the theme.

Congratulating Holywell Educate Together National School and St. Oliver Plunkett National School on being named County Winners, Minister of State with special responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D. said that she was hugely encouraged by the growing interest in the competition which is helping to develop a shared understanding of how we should treat others in a caring, sensitive and inclusive way, and promoting a sense of belonging and connectedness.

She said: “We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition which took place during challenging times not just in our schools, but right across our communities, due to the ongoing global pandemic,” she said.

“I am so impressed by the standard of entry and the obvious thought that has gone into each creative submission. Once again, our primary school teachers and pupils have shown their commitment to putting ‘ability’ under the spotlight helping to build a more inclusive society,” the Minister of State concluded.