Two-bed Swords apartment goes under the hammer

Number 2 Lincoln Hall, Thornleigh Road, Swords, Co Dublin, is a two-bedroom north Co Dublin going under the virtual hammer on October 27 in an online sale organised by youbid.ie. The opening bid is €195,000.

Fancy getting your foot on the property ladder in Swords at a reasonable price?

A modern, two-bedroom North County Dublin apartment is going under the virtual hammer later this month in an online sale organised by youbid.ie.

With an advised minimum value of €195,000, Number 2 Lincoln Hall, Thornleigh Road, Swords, is a bright and spacious ground-floor flat with a private balcony measuring 60 sqm.

The hallway leads to an open-plan kitchen, the living and dining area, two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and a main bathroom.

Both of the lively and popular Swords and Malahide villages, which have an excellent choice of shops, boutiques, bars and places to eat, are only a short drive away.

Swords retail parks are close by, as is the Pavillions Shopping Centre, Swords Castle and Newbridge House and Gardens.

There are multiple transport links in the area, offering ease of access to Dublin city, the airport, the M1 motorway and beyond.

The flat is being sold as a vacant possession.

Twenty-two lots from 10 counties are listed in the October 27 auction.

All are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.