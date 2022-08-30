Try feast as Skerries RFC hit the ground runnings

Boyne's Jack Mitchell is collared by Skerries' Conor Lennox (11) and Colin Doyle during Saturday's McGowan Cup game at Shamrock Lodge. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Skerries trio Josh Ericsson, Ruairi Woods and Peter O'Neill look on as Conor Callaghan secures lineout ball for Boyne. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

BOYNE 24

SKERRIES 45

CONDITIONS could not have been better as Boyne and Skerries went head to head on Saturday in a McGowan Cup game that doubled up as the Drogheda club’s 25th season celebratory match.

The attendance basked in glorious sunshine and suitably everyone repasted with an outdoor ‘pig on the spit’ and a barbecue to give the occasion a special flavour.

Following an earlier U13 clash and a Jenkinson Cup match, game three was the main event and this was a repeat of 25 years ago when the Goats provided the opposition in Boyne’s first ever match following the amalgamation of the Drogheda and Delvin clubs.

This latest encounter certainly didn’t disappoint in terms of endeavour, with both sides setting a tremendous pace from the off with fast, open rugby in what was their first game of the season.

With some established players absent, new blood was introduced but this didn’t take away from the quality of the game and the entertainment they provided for their respective supporters.

It was Skerries who showed their enthusiasm from the kick-off and were on the score board in the opening 10 minutes.

Following a good series of inter-passing moves they took play deep into the Boyne half and a set scrum resulted when the home side knocked on under pressure.

From the scrum, the Skerries scrum half Ruairí Woods moved the ball wide, his outside backs did the rest and Davey Goodman crossed for the first try of the game which Ronan Mulcahy converted to go 7-0 ahead.

Boyne were defending frantically during the this period, Skerries were dominating possession and they added another two tries from Colin Doyle and debutant Thomas O’Donovan in a blistering 25-minute spell – one converted by full back Mulcahy – to take a 19-0 lead coming up to the half-hour.

Things looked ominous for the home side at that stage, but gradually they started to put some good moves together and their impressive centre Jack Mitchell started and finished an excellent inter-change back movement when he crossed for a try which was converted by out half Michael Briscoe.

However, it was Skerries who responded with another try just before half-time. They kicked for touch from a penalty and from the resultant lineout set up a ruck from which Peter O’Neill broke to cross for their fourth try which Ronan Mulcahy converted for a 26-7 interval lead.

The second half continued in much the same pattern, with Skerries continuing to play at pace and using their backline to good effect.

They broke up a Boyne attack inside their own half and intercepted to sprint away, and with a series of excellent transfers Conor Lennox crossed for a try to extend their lead to 24 points.

Credit to Boyne, they refused to capitulate and their best spell mid-way through the half saw them respond with an unconverted try by winger Brian Howell.

However, from the kick-off Skerries once again nullified Howell’s effort when they managed a great turnover and it was their skipper Doyle who eventually scored in the corner for another seven points to bring them to 38 points.

This game was now turning into a try fest and Boyne didn’t disappoint in this regard when they scored two tries, both resulting from enterprising play from backs and forwards combined.

Replacement Cianan Quinn crossed for the first of these and Mitchell got his second of the day to bring Boyne to 24 points.

Skerries’ O’Neill managed to score the last of the day’s 11 tries near the end and the visitors duly converted, resulting in a 21-point winning margin.

Boyne: Kevin McCleery; Brian Howell, Jack Mitchell, Graeme McQuillan, Robbie Vallejo; Michael Briscoe, Charles Gallen; Hugh Carolan, Pádraic Mongey, Patrick Prendergast, Conor Callaghan, Oisín Howell, Peter Prendergast, Cianan Quinn, Zach Yermache. Replacements: Pat Shuttleworth, Daragh Grogan, Sam Gignam, James Tiernan.

SKERRIES: Ronan Mulcahy; Davey Goodman, Lorcan Jones, Colin Doyle, Conor Lennox; Billy Mulcahy, Ruairí Woods; Killian Stuart, Vinny Watson, Thomas O’Donovan; Cormac Murphy, Patrick Finn; Peter O’Neill, Josh Ericsson, Ben McKieran. Replacements: Trevor Scuffil, Dimitri Paviyuk, Paddy Bracken, Oisín McKey, Bubba Healy, Breen Walsh.