Trial for man accused of theft of €6,000 from McDonald’s on Main Street in Swords

A 31-year-old man accused of stealing approximately €6,000 from a local fast food outlet has been sent forward for trial to the current sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Michael Madill (31), Brides Glen Park, Swords faces six charges of theft on dates between June 6 and July 2 at McDonald’s Restaurant, Main Street, Swords.

He appeared before a sitting of Swords District Court last week where the State Solicitor said the DPP consents to the defendant being sent forward to the current present sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for trial on indictment.

After hearing the defendant is currently on station bail, Judge Dermot Dempsey granted Madill bail on his own bond of €400.

Sending Madill forward for trial at the Circuit Criminal Court on April 7, Judge Dempsey told the defendant that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi then he must, within 14 days, notify the prosecution in writing of that defence.