Trespasser was walking friend’s dog to ‘clear his head’ after he heard bad news

A man convicted of trespass had been walking a friend’s dog to “clear his head” after receiving bad news, a court has heard.

Jerry Connors (44) was previously convicted in his absence of trespass, being on land with a dog without the permission of the owner and having no dog licence at Tobergregan, Garristown on June 29th, 2020.

The defendant had been arrested on lands surrounding Tobergregan House in Garristown.

Defence barrister Deirdre Flannery said Connors, with an address at The Hill, Curragh Grange, Newbridge, had struggled with alcohol during his life and on the date in question he had received “bad news that day on top of bad news earlier” and was attempting to deal with this.

She said the dog belonged to his friend and he had gone for a walk in the countryside to clear his head.

At the time he encountered gardaí he had been proud of himself that he had done this instead of turning to alcohol.

“He wasn’t hunting, he was just walking a friend’s dog,” she added.

Connors has nine previous convictions, the most recent of which dates back to 2014.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined the defendant €100 for trespass and a further €100 for being on land with a dog without permission.

He struck out the charge of having a dog without a dog licence.