Transformation of childcare in Fingal with launch of ‘Together for Better’

Green Party Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman TD, has recently launched the new funding model for Early Learning Care (ELC) and School Age Childcare (SAC), “Together for Better.”

Responding to the announcement, Minister Joe O’Brien said the launch of the scheme will be “truly transformative” for parents, workers and providers.

He said: "Early childhood education is a vital period in children’s learning and development, yet everyone knows that the childcare sector has been chronically underfunded for decades.

"Parents are struggling to find childcare places and facing soaring costs. The majority of early years educators have been earning below the living wage and the sector sees an annual staff turnover of 19%.”

Cllr Karen Power said: “Eighty-seven per cent of childcare providers in Fingal have already signed up to the €221m Core Funding scheme, which rolls out today.

"This sees a freeze in childcare fees for parents and improved pay and conditions for childcare workers.

"For me, the work that the Green Party has done in Government to tackle childcare costs is already evident - my own childcare bill is down €100 a month thanks to the National Childcare Scheme, so the launch of “Together for Better” will only further enhance the benefits for parents."

Cllr Power said the Green Party are working hard “to make Ireland the best place in Europe to raise children.”

“Together for Better” brings together three key childcare initiatives, including the Early Childhood Care and Education programme, the National Childcare Scheme and Core Funding.

Minister O’Gorman added: “I am delighted to launch “Together for Better”, a new funding model for Early Learning and School Age Childcare which will prioritise reductions in childcare fees for parents; better pay and conditions for staff; more childcare places; and more stability for service providers.

“We are in a cost of living crisis and we need to make sure children and young families are cushioned from the effects, not just now but into the future.

"This is a major first step, but “Together for Better” will bring further improvements. We will see an increase of investment in childcare of at least €1 billion in the next five years and in this year’s budget I hope to announce the first set of reductions to childcare fees in the history of the State.”